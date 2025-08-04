Narnoor Block gets national-level gold medal

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah was presented with a gold medal by the Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The award was given for outstanding performance in the Narnur Block, which was identified as an Aspirational Block under the NITI Aayog initiative.

Among the 500 Aspirational Blocks selected by NITI Aayog across the country, Narnur secured the top position, becoming the only block to receive the prestigious gold medal. This recognition was granted due to its excellent progress across six key indicators: health, nutrition, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and basic facilities. The event was also attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government Ramakrishna Rao, and SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, among other dignitaries.