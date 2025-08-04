Live
- SC agrees to examine plea to repeal Bodh Gaya temple law
- SBI Life Insurance joins hands with AU Small Finance Bank to make comprehensive insurance solutions accessible across India
- Upasana Konidela Becomes Co-Chairman of Telangana Sports Hub
- Hockey India names 24-member men's hockey team for tour of Australia
- Delhi police's 'Bangladeshi language' label for Bengali an 'insult', says TN CM
- BJP’s Dr. Vinusha Reddy was chosen as sole Indian delegate for the prestigious US leadership exchange program
- Why Now May Not Be the Best Time to Buy the iPhone 16
- IIT-Guwahati researchers develop sensor that can help people with voice disabilities communicate
- Two, including ABVP leader, held in Odisha student self-immolation case
- Transform Your Kitchen into a Spa: Simple DIY Beauty Treatments for Total Relaxation
Narnoor Block gets national-level gold medal
Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah was presented with a gold medal by the Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The award was given for outstanding...
Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah was presented with a gold medal by the Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The award was given for outstanding performance in the Narnur Block, which was identified as an Aspirational Block under the NITI Aayog initiative.
Among the 500 Aspirational Blocks selected by NITI Aayog across the country, Narnur secured the top position, becoming the only block to receive the prestigious gold medal. This recognition was granted due to its excellent progress across six key indicators: health, nutrition, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and basic facilities. The event was also attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government Ramakrishna Rao, and SERP CEO Divya Devarajan, among other dignitaries.