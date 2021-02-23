NATA Advisory Council Chairman Dr. Prem Sagar Reddy Sponsored Funds For A RO Water Plant

The late Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Foundation, NRI Gunda Amarnath, NATA Advisory Council Chairman Dr. Premsagar Reddy sponsored the construction of RO Water Plant in Kottur village. The construction of this RO Water Plant was assisted by YS Rajashekharreddy Foundation President Alla Ramireddy. The RO plant was inaugurated by Telangana Planning Commission Vice President Boinapalli Vinod Kumar and MLA Nadipelli Divakar Rao.

YSSAR Foundation has built over a hundred water plants in both the Telugu states and is providing good water to millions of people every day. Inspired by YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he has been helping many people for the last ten years by helping health camps, bus shelters, street lights, orphanages and old age homes. Alla Ramireddy specially congratulated Dr. Gosala Raghavareddy, donor Gunda Amarnath and Dr. Prem Sagarreddy for their cooperation in the construction of this water plant.

On the other hand, under the presence of the North American Telugu Association (NATA), an ambulance was presented to the Government of Telangana by President Dr. Gosula Raghavareddy under the patronage of NRI Gunda Amarnath. The event was attended by Telangana Planning Commission Vice President Boinapalli Vinod Kumar and MLA Nadipelli Divakar Rao. NATA conducts various service programs in both the Telugu states and provides handouts to millions of people.

It is preserving the Telugu culture by organizing various programs in America with the aim of 'Cultural development is 'Nata Mata.. Samaja Sevaye Nata Bata'. As well as helping many health camps, bus shelters, street lights, orphanages, and nursing homes, has been at the forefront of community service in America for the past ten years. NATA President Dr. Gosala Raghavareddy specially congratulated the donors who assisted in the presentation of the ambulance and Gunda Amarnath who coordinated all of them.