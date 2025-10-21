National Police Flag Day Observed with great Respect in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The National Police Flag Day was observed with deep reverence and patriotic fervor in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, as the district police paid rich tributes to the martyred police personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and its people.

The commemorative event, organized at the District Police Parade Grounds, was led by Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Janaki, IPS, under the aegis of the Mahabubnagar District Police Department. The ceremony featured a memorial parade, floral tributes, and a rally to honor the courage and sacrifices of the police martyrs.

Jogulamba Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police L.S. Chauhan, IPS, attended the event as the chief guest and saluted the bravery of the police personnel who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and security across the country.

As part of the observance, SP D. Janaki read out the names of 191 police martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty across India during the past year, followed by an emotional two-minute silence in their honor.

Addressing the gathering, SP Janaki said, “The National Police Flag Day reminds us of the supreme sacrifices made by our brave police officers in protecting the people and upholding law and order. Their valor and dedication will always inspire us to serve society with the same spirit of commitment.”

DIG L.S. Chauhan, in his remarks, lauded the contribution of the police force and said, “The martyrs of the police department are the true guardians of the nation’s peace. Their sacrifice is the reason our society remains safe and secure. It is our duty to remember them not just today, but every day, by performing our responsibilities with utmost sincerity.”

Family members of police martyrs were also present at the event, where they were honored and consoled by the senior officers. The DIG and SP personally interacted with them, expressing solidarity and assuring continued support from the department.

Later, a Police Flag Day Rally was organized, with DIG Chauhan flagging it off from the District Police Headquarters. The rally passed through key locations including Old Bus Stand Clock Tower, Ram Mandir Junction, and the District Library, before concluding at Paradesi Naidu Circle. At the circle, officials and participants laid floral wreaths at the Paradesi Naidu statue, observed two minutes of silence, and raised slogans such as “Amaraveerulu Amar Rahe” and “Jai Jawan – Jai Police.”

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Additional Collector Madhusudan Naik, Additional SP N.B. Ratnam, AR Additional SP Suresh Kumar, Jail Superintendent Venkatesham, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Kumar Reddy, DSPs Venkateshwarlu and Ramana Reddy, Market Committee Chairperson Anita, AO Rukmini Bhai, along with Inspectors, Reserve Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Senior Citizens Forum members, students, and other police personnel from across the district.

The National Police Flag Day celebrations in Mahabubnagar stood as a moving tribute to the selfless dedication and heroism of India’s police martyrs—reminding everyone of the unwavering spirit of those who protect the nation, often at the cost of their own lives.