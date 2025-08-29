Live
National Sports Day: Mandal-Level Kho-Kho Tournament Held at Uttanoor
Gadwal: On the occasion of National Sports Day, a Mandal-level School Games Federation (SGF) Kho-Kho Tournament for Under-14 and Under-17 boys and girls was organized at Zilla Parishad High School, Utnoor, under the aegis of the School Games Federation, Jogulamba Gadwal District. The event was held under the chairmanship of Zilla Parishad President Sri A. Somashekar Reddy.
The program was graced by several dignitaries, including Ijra Mandal’s First Citizen and Mandal Magistrate, Mandal Tahsildar Smt. Jyothi, Mandal Educational Officer Sri Ramula Dayal, and headmasters from various community schools such as Sri P. Thimmareddy and Sri D. Balaram.
Also present were Jogulamba Gadwal District SGF Secretary Sri Srinivasulu, Ijra Mandal SGF Convener Sri Basheer Ahmed, and Co-convener Sri Satish Kumar, along with several PETs, teachers, and a large number of enthusiastic students.
The tournament served as a platform not only to celebrate sportsmanship and fitness on National Sports Day but also as a selection ground for the district-level competitions. Students participated with great energy, reflecting the spirit of teamwork and dedication promoted through the School Games Federation.