New slot booking system to fast-track regs from April 10

Hyderabad: The State government will be introducing a slot booking system on a pilot project basis in 22 Sub-Registrar offices from April 10. This is aimed to complete the registration of property documents at Sub-Registrar offices within 10 to 15 minutes.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday informed that the government was modernising the Sub-Registrar offices to provide better services to the people across the state in an efficient, easy, fast, transparent and corruption-free manner. As part of this, a slot booking system is being introduced so that the registration process can be completed in just 10 to 15 minutes, instead of waiting in line for hours for document registration. This slot booking system will be implemented in 22 Sub-Registrar offices from the 144 Sub-Registrar offices in the state in the first phase on a pilot basis from April 10.

He said that this programme will be launched at registration offices in Azampura, Chikkadapalli, Sadashivapet in Sangareddy district, Quthbullapur in Medchal district, Vallabh Nagar, Shamshabad in Rangareddy district, Saroor Nagar, Champapet, Ramagundam in Peddapalli district, Kusumanchi in Khammam district, Khammam (R.O), Medchal (R.O), Mahabubnagar (R.O), Jagtial, Nirmal, Warangal Fort, Warangal Rural, Kothagudem, Armur, Bhuvanagiri, Choutuppal, Nagar Kurnool.

Moreover, to avoid congestion due to submission of multiple documents for registration at the same time in the Sub-Registrar’s office, the working hours of the office have been divided into 48 slots. “People can book a slot for a date and time convenient for them directly through the website https://registration.telangana.gov.in/ and visit at the specified time on that day, complete the registration and leave immediately,” the Minister explained about slot booking.

Ponguleti said that for those who have not booked a slot, five walk-in registrations will be allowed every day from 5 pm to 6 pm in case of any emergency, and those who come directly to the office will receive documents on a first-come, first-served basis.

“To facilitate the slot booking process in the Sub-Registrar offices where work pressure is high and in offices where more than 48 slots are required, additional Sub-Registrars will be appointed in addition to the existing Sub-Registrars. On an experimental basis, two additional Sub-Registrars and a staff member have been appointed in the Quthbullapur office in Medchal Malkajgiri district, due to which 144 slots will be available in the Quthbullapur office,” informed the Minister.

He said that a module was also introduced on the website so that people who are registering can prepare their own documents without relying on others. Initially, this facility will be available only for sale deed documents.

“During registration, the process of registration of the deed is delayed due to the time taken by the sellers, buyers, witnesses and Sub-Registrar to personally / physically sign the deed. Due to this, people are facing difficulties due to wastage of time. To avoid this, we are introducing Aadhaar e-signature as part of speeding up the registration process and will make it available by the end of this month,” the Minister informed.

Srinivas Reddy said the government is going to amend the law towards preventing double registrations, adding that a new section 22-B will be introduced by amending Section 22 in the Registration Act.