Nirmal: Police must follow preventive measures says SP Shashidhar Raju

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju called upon the police, who are struggling to prevent the spread of coronavirus, should follow safety measures to prevent themselves from getting effected with the virus.

He distributed sanitisers, masks and ORS packets to the police personnel at Bailbazar, Mancherial Chowrasta, Edgah Chowrasta, fish market, polytechnic quarantine home, Sofinagar quarantine home and AR headquarters with the coordination of GR Pharmacy in Nirmal town on Friday.

The SP lauded that police personnel have been working hard to implement the ongoing lockdown for the past 13 days. He informed that all arrangements were made to implement the four-day lock down in the town.

Corona-infected area Zohra Nagar Colony has been quarantined completely and the arrival of locals has been banned, he informed and advised the people to stay in their house and keep a social distance of three feet at vegetable markets.

The SP told the people to dial 100 during emergency or send message to Covid-19 WhatsApp number 9440900680 .

Additional Superintendent of Police Upendar Reddy, Inspectors John Diwakar, Srinivas Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, RI Venkat, MTO Vinod, GR Pharmacy G Sunil and others were present.