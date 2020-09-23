Nirmal: Speed up Palle Pragathi works, Collector Musharraf tells officials

Nirmal: District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui directed the authorities to take up special measures to make progress in the development works undertaken as part of Palle Pragathi in the district.

Addressing the district officials on the progress of Palle Pragathi construction works at a meeting at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he reviewed works' progress in villages through a power point presentation and gave several suggestions to the authorities.

The Collector said the construction work of graveyards, segregation sheds and Rythu Vedika buildings, which were undertaken as part of Palle Pragathi, should be completed immediately with the coordination of authorities and public representatives.

He wanted to increase the number of workers and take steps to complete the works at the earliest. He directed the officials to monitor the works' progress on a daily basis and warned that strict action will be take on those, who don't maintain quality.

Additional Collector Hemant Borkade, DRDO Venkateshwarlu, District Agriculture Officer Anji Prasad, District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwar Rao, Panchayati Raj Department EE Sudarshan Rao, MPDOs, Agriculture Department AOs, Panchayati Raj Department AEs and others were present.