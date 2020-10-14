Nizamabad: Fake baba held for molesting a girl for 3 months

Nizamabad: Women has beaten a fake baba for sexually molesting a girl for three months by drugging her, in Pusalagalli of Nizamabad headquarters on Tuesday. He reportedly threatened the girl to kill her if she told her parents.

According to sources, a man has been running a meditation centre and black magic at Pusalagalli for the past five years and sexually assaulting distressed women by assuring them of relieving from health issues.

Recently, a woman and her daughter of Metpalli approached the baba with health issues. When the duo entered into the room, the fake baba sexually assaulted both mother and daughter by drugging them. He threatened them to kill if they tell others. Later, he raped the girl for three months.

The victim's parents took the girl to hospital when she complained of stomach pain. After conducting tests, doctors said that the girl was three months pregnant.

The shocked parents sought the help of women associations, who beaten the fake baba black and blue at his office on Tuesday. The police took the fake baba into custody and shifted the victim to hospital for conducting medical tests.