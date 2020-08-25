X
Nizamabad: Fertiliser should be cleared by e-pass system, officials told by Collector C Narayana Reddy

District Collector during a video conference with PACs’ CEOS and agriculture officials in Nizamabad on Monday
District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed the concerned officials to complete the clearing of fertiliser supply through e-pass system

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed the concerned officials to complete the clearing of fertiliser supply through e-pass system.

The District Collector had a video conference with the CEOs of the primary agricultural cooperative societies and agriculture officials in the district on Monday. They demanded that the process of distribution of fertilizers supplied by the Central government be cleared through e-pass system.

The Collector was angry with officials for pending the registration of e-pass. He demanded that the uploading of details supplied to farmers under the e-pass system should be completed immediately even though the fertiliser transaction was done fast.

The District Collector directed the officials to complete the work by Tuesday morning under any circumstance and warned that that action would be taken against those who do not complete the said work.

District Agriculture Officer Govind, District Cooperative Officer Simhachalam and others participated in the video conference.

