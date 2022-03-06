Nizamabad: High Court Judge Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy inaugurates Fast Track Special Court

Nizamabad: State High Court Judge Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy on Saturday inaugurated newly set up fast track special court at the District Court building complex in Nizamabad.

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy reached the local Roads Buildings Department guest house and was cordially accompanied by District Judge K Sunita, Collector C Narayanareddy, Commissioner of Police KR Nagraj, Additional Collectors Chandrasekhar and Chitramishra, other senior officials such as Judicial Department officials, lawyers and representatives of the Bar Association Plants.

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy held a brief meeting with the District Judge, Collector and Additional Collectors at the guest house. Earlier in the day, the High Court Judge received a Guard of Honor from the police on the occasion.