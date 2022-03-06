  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nizamabad: High Court Judge Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy inaugurates Fast Track Special Court

The High Court Judge B Vijay Sen Reddy during a brief meeting with Nizamabad district officials at the guest house on Saturday
x

The High Court Judge B Vijay Sen Reddy during a brief meeting with Nizamabad district officials at the guest house on Saturday

Highlights

State High Court Judge Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy on Saturday inaugurated newly set up fast track special court at the District Court building complex in Nizamabad.

Nizamabad: State High Court Judge Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy on Saturday inaugurated newly set up fast track special court at the District Court building complex in Nizamabad.

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy reached the local Roads Buildings Department guest house and was cordially accompanied by District Judge K Sunita, Collector C Narayanareddy, Commissioner of Police KR Nagraj, Additional Collectors Chandrasekhar and Chitramishra, other senior officials such as Judicial Department officials, lawyers and representatives of the Bar Association Plants.

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy held a brief meeting with the District Judge, Collector and Additional Collectors at the guest house. Earlier in the day, the High Court Judge received a Guard of Honor from the police on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X