Nizamabad: MLA Begala Ganesh Gupta distributes CMRF cheques to 17 beneficiaries

Nizamabad : MLA Begala GaneshBegala Ganesha Gupta Gupta said that Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao has taken up the tradition of CMRF reimbursing the expenses of corporate hospitals to the poor, saying that public health protection is important regardless of the financial burden.

The Nizamabad Urban MLA distributed CMRF cheques for Rs 8,49,000 to 17 beneficiaries on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh praised KCR as a great person whose public welfare is the first duty of the government. The MLA said that with CMRF, poor people are able to get better medical care.

He said that our Chief Minister has also simplified the strict rules to get from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the poor. He explained that we are providing quality medical care by improving medical facilities in government hospitals.

Ganesha said that the government hospitals are setting an example by giving normal births to pregnant women.

CMRF provides financial assistance to those treated in private hospitals during emergencies, he said.

NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Sujith Singh Thakur, Sudham Ravi Chander, Sirparaju, Shiva Charan, Tadkal Srinivas BRS leaders participated in this program.