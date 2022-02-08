Nizamabad: Officials buckle down to meet target

Nizamabad: With the financial year is ending next month, the Panchayati Raj department has been paying special attention to the collection of taxes in villages.

DPO Jayasudha has drawn up a gram panchayat-wise plan for renewal of various shops and professional licenses along with collection of house tax. The target is to collect 100 per cent tax in all gram panchayats in the district by March-end.

There are 530 gram panchayats in 27 mandals in Nizamabad district. Panchayat officials had set a target of collecting Rs 31.41 crore in taxes from rural areas of Nizamabad district in 2020-21 financial year. However, they could collect 29.30 crore.

Keeping the Covid pandemic in mind, authorities have set a tax collection target of Rs 23.25 crore for 2021-22. So far, they have collected taxes to the tune of Rs 18.47 crore. A special drive has been underway to collect taxes in rural areas of the district. Gram panchayats generally collect house tax, library tax, tap bills, deposits, construction permits, business license fees, auction fees, advertising tax and Tybazaar fees. Of these, a large portion of house property taxes has to be collected.

This time they are targeting the apartment building constructed in many villages. Apart from these, engineering and vocational colleges are also located in rural areas. The Panchayati Raj department is preparing to collect taxes from houses as well as private companies. DPO Sudha has formulated an action plan to meet the target set by the government by March 2022.

Jayasudha is bringing awareness among the people that everyone should pay property tax dutifully with responsibility. In view of past experiences, care is taken on tax collection. An innovative campaign on tax collection is being conducted in many gram panchayats. Special concessions have also been offered to those who pay their taxes on time.

Demand notices to pay taxes

Panchayat officials have issued notices to property owners of all private companies, including houses in villages, to pay property tax. Although multi-storey buildings have been constructed in several mandals in the district, the owners are not paying the house taxes as per the government rules.

This puts pressure on home owners to register their home plans with the actual building position with the GP. Those who have purchased plots and houses are required to register with the gram panchayats. However, the owners do not register their houses and plots in many gram panchayats after purchasing and registering them. Authorities are paying special attention to such properties. The number of multi-storey buildings in the villages is calculated by collecting the details of the owners and calculating the tax. In addition to these permits and the value of the home is evaluated and taxed. There are multi-storey buildings in many villages in the district, 30 major gram panchayats are Kamarpet, Navipet, Balkonda, Armor Rural Area, Dichpalli, Gandhari, Rangel, Bodhan Rural, Mupukal and Birkoor. Complete information was collected on how many multi-storey buildings are there in the villages. The value of the buildings was also estimated. Demand notices will be issued and tax will be levied on homeowners who have not yet paid their taxes.

Special attention to tax collection

"We are paying special attention to the collection of property taxes in the gram panchayats. I have drawn up an action plan to reach the target as per the directions of Collector Narayana Reddy and Additional Collector LBC Chitramishra. Our staff is working at the field level to reach the set goal. Notices were issued to all private companies to pay the tax. Sarpanches, MPOs and panchayat secretaries paid special attention to tax collection across Nizamabad district. We are taking steps to collect the tax as per the prescribed target", said Jayasudha, District Panchayat Officer.