No centre change for degree exams in Telangana

No centre change for PG/UG exams in the state this year in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the students can appear for the exam at their respective colleges.

Special chief secretary, Education Chitra Ramachandran accorded permission to the colleges to conduct the exams for their students on the request of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The final year final semester exams of undergraduate courses -- conventional and professional of the Osmania University (OU) will be held from September 15.

It is known that the final semester exams are being conducted on the directions of University Grants Commission (UGC) which directed the states to hold UG, PG final year exams in September. The Telangana government decided to follow UGC guidelines and announced the schedule for UG/PG exams.

There are around 1.50 lakh final year students in degree courses, while 50,000 to 60,000 in UG professional programmes. On the other hand, all the students except the final year will be promoted to the next class without any exam.