No change in Yadari temple re-opening schedule: EO

Yadadri: Stating that there is no change in reopening schedule of Yadadri shrine, temple EO Geetha Reddy said the famous Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will fling open its doors to devotees on March 28.

Geetha Reddy said that Swayambhu Darshan of Pancha Narasimha will be made available to devotees very soon.

She revealed that the Maha Kumbha Samprokshan will be held on March 28 as usual and the Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Maha Yagam has been postponed due to incompletion of works. She spoke to media at her office in Yadadri hillock on Monday.

She informed that it has not yet been decided when and how the Yagam will be performed but assured that the Yagam will be performed in near future.

She confirmed that Balalayam will be open for Darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and will be shut soon after completion of Maha Kumbh Samprokshanam on March 28 and devotees can have darshan of Swamy at Swayambhu temple.

Discussion on Main temple Darshan

The temple EO said discussions are underway on whether to provide darshan to devotees from the March 28 or a week later.

She also said that Paranja to Gopurams (scaffolding) with the support of sticks may cause trouble for the devotees. She stated that discussions are underway with the district Collector and the police on whether to allow darshans from Maha Kumbha Samprokshan or to provide darshans after a week.

Fixing of Kalashams will be completed soon…

She revealed that arrangements are being made to complete fixing of Kalashams to Gopurams. Paranja fixing (scaffolding) for the Gopurams is underway at present.

She informed that pujas have already been performed for Kalashams and added that 126 gold Kalashams are going to be fixed on all Gopurams of the main temple. Once the scaffolding completes, Kalashams will be fixed, she added. The Maha Kumbha Samprokshan and the Kalasha Samprokshanam will be held on March 28, she confirmed.

Facilities for the devotees

EO Geetha said that several facilities will be provided to the devotees by the Main Temple at the time of darshans. She informed that arrangements for devotees are being made for darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy through queue lines and added that preparations are underway to provide laddu prasadam to the devotees who visits the main temple

She further informed that a trial of making laddu prasadam through machines was carried out six times to get the desired output. She said the construction works of the bus-bay and arch are underway and will be completed by the date of opening of the temple and added that ornamental design works of the arch may take some more time.

Swamy's Brahmostavam will be a low key affair

She informed that this time Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam will be held in Balalayam only. She revealed that there is no sufficient time for conducting Temple Brahmostavam and Maha Kumbh Samprokshanam, in view of this, it was decided to conduct Kumbh Samprokshanam in a grand manner and Brahmostavam in a low key profile at Balalayam. She informed that there will be no celestial wedding of Swamy and Amman down the hill as earlier and added that only Thirukalyanam of Swamy and Amma will be carried out as a part of temple Brahmostavam.

The 11-day annual Brahmotsavam will feature Sri Swamy Vari Edurkolu Mahotsavam on the 10th at 9 pm, Thiru Kalyanam on the 11th at 11 am and Divya Vimana Rathodsava on the 12th at 7 pm, Temple EO Geeta explained.