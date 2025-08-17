No compromise on development: Aruna

Mahabubnagar: Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna toured CC Kunta village in Devarakadra constituency, where she laid the foundation stone for several development works on Saturday.

With Rs 18 lakh from her MP funds, two community halls will be constructed, for which she performed the groundbreaking ceremony along with local BJP leaders. Prior to the programme, she offered special prayers at the Valmiki Temple and the Ganga Bhavani Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Aruna said, “There will be no compromise on development. I am allocating Rs 65 lakh per constituency from my MP quota. Already, high-mast LED lights worth Rs 2.05 lakh have been installed in CC Kunta.”

She appealed to the people to give BJP a chance in the upcoming local body elections.

“You have seen ten years of BRS rule, and now you are experiencing the deceptive Congress rule. If you elect BJP this time, I will change the face of CC Kunta and take full responsibility for its development.”

Aruna highlighted the central government’s schemes, pointing out that roads, Anganwadi centers, midday meals, streetlights, and crematoriums in villages are all funded by the Centre. She noted that ration rice, Mudra and Vishwakarma loans, PM Awas Yojana houses, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, fertilizer subsidies, and drones for farmers are all benefits being extended by the Modi government.

On the issue of Boya Valmikis’ inclusion in the ST list, Aruna said that she had already raised the demand in Parliament and discussed it with Union Ministers. Rajya Sabha MP Laxman also raised the issue.

“I will make every effort to ensure your long-cherished dream of being included in the ST list becomes a reality,” she assured.