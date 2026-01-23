World’s largest digital electoral platform ECINET launched

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday unveiled ECINET, a comprehensive digital platform aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and public trust in India's elections.

The launch took place at the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

ECINET, envisioned by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar alongside Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, integrates over 40 existing apps and portals of the ECI into one user-friendly, secure platform. The initiative aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and public trust in the electoral process of the world’s largest democracy. Speaking at the launch, CEC Gyanesh Kumar highlighted the platform’s legal compliance and linguistic inclusivity:

“ECINET has been developed in strict accordance with the law and is available in 22 scheduled languages and English. We invite election management bodies (EMBs) worldwide to collaborate with us in developing similar platforms tailored to their legal frameworks and languages.” Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu emphasized ECINET’s role in reinforcing trust in electoral management.

“This platform is a great tool to enhance trust in EMBs as it ensures greater transparency, facilitates real-time monitoring of election functions, and enables quick decision-making and information dissemination,” he said. Echoing this, Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi noted the broader impact of the conference:

“IICDEM offers EMBs a valuable opportunity to learn from global best practices in technology adoption and digital innovations.” Seema Khanna, Director General of Information Technology, underscored cybersecurity as a foundation of ECINET’s design.