No coronavirus case reported in Mulugu, says district collector

Mulugu district in Telangana has not reported any coronavirus positive case, said district collector Krishna Aditya.

He asked the people to follow lockdown norms by staying at home. "The works related to employee guarantee scheme are being carried out at a brisk space making sure of social distancing," the collector said. He appealed to the Muslims to offer prayers at home until the lockdown period.

"The people in the home quarantine are advised to continue it till May 5. And the government has made all the arrangements to procure paddy from the farmers," he said. The collector further asked all the white ration cardholders to collect the Rs 1500 financial assistance by the government at the post offices.

It may be recalled that Mulugu district has been reported two coronavirus positive cases. And the duo has been recovered and discharged from hospital.