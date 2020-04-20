No Coronavirus cases after March 24 in Kothagudem dist

Kothagudem: With their constant and good efforts, the district administration is able to control the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19)in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

First corona positive case in Kothagudem district and second in the State was registered on March 12. A woman, returned from Italy to Aswapuram mandal, was tested positive and the officials immediately shifted her to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Her parents were also tested for coronavirus, which were negative.

Later, the DSP, his son and their cook were tested positive of the virus on March 22. The entire district was in panic grip with four positive cases. The officials immediately implemented complete lockdown in the entire district. District Collector Dr MV Reddy and Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt ensured that the lockdown norms were implemented strictly. After March 24, not a single case had recorded in the district. All the three patients were discharged after treatment and the DSP was discharged on Sunday.

Collector Dr MV Reddy praised the officials of all departments for their collective work in controlling the spread of coronavirus successfully in the district. "After positive cases registered in the district, the administration took serious steps and sprayed disinfectant in the affected areas and strictly implemented the lockdown measures. Separate teams were formed and identified 240 foreign returnees and shifted them to quarantine centres." Also, the officials shifted 10 people, who returned after participating in Markaz religious meeting, to quarantine centres.

The Collector said that out of the 51 suspects, the test results of 50 persons were negative of the virus and waiting for the result of one person.