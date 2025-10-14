No more free flow of liquor in Munugodu!

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has made it clear that those bidding for wine shop tenders must strictly follow the rules and conditions set forth. “The days of running liquor shops like in the past are over,” asserted the MLA on Monday.

Rajgopal Reddy issued a set of fresh guidelines, stating that wine shop owners must set up their stores outside residential areas. He also warned that running sitting rooms or selling liquor to illegal belt shops will not be tolerated. “From now on, liquor sales will be permitted only between 4 pm and 9 pm, not from morning till night as before,” he declared.

The MLA clarified that these decisions were not made to trouble anyone but to ensure the well-being and progress of his constituency. “Our goal is to see the people of Munugode prosper financially and help the youth improve their standard of living,” he said.

Expressing concern, he noted that unchecked alcohol consumption has shattered many families, leaving women widowed at a young age. “We’re tightening the rules not to restrict livelihood, but to save families from ruin,” he said, adding that eradicating belt shops and enforcing strict timings are steps taken purely in the public’s interest.

He urged people who place tenders for liquor shops to cooperate with him.

To this extent, Congress party leaders from the constituency submitted a petition to the Excise Department office in Nalgonda on Monday.

The decision taken by Rajagopal Reddy has become a topic of intense discussion in the constituency. People are expressing happiness that the decision taken by the MLA is good. “However, it remains to be seen to what extent the MLA’s decision will be implemented,” they said.

Moreover, they state that officials of the Excise Department are holding heads on how to move forward and achieve their targets set to them in the coming days in Mungodu constituency.