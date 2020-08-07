Non-COVID patient charged of Rs 32 lakh in Hyderabad

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Despite the government cracking a whip on the private hospitals for charging excessive bills, several hospitals in Hyderabad continue to extract money from the patients. Even the care having a tough time in the hospitals for no proper treatment and are being charged with inflated bills.

A non-COVID patient who was admitted to a private hospital for some health issues has been charged Rs 32 lakhs for 30 days treatment. The incident came to light after the man shared his experience on a social media networking site. While the hospital authorities claimed that the patient was suffering from pneumonia and septic shock. "Though the patient tested negative for the coronavirus, his lungs were seriously affected and there is also a dip in his platelet count," the authorities said.

The patient's kidneys also stopped working and was put on a ventilator at the same time undergoing dialysis treatment, they said.

Earlier, a non-COVID patient charged Rs 3.4 lakh bill for five days treatment and the medical bill was shared online by the patient's relative. However, the hospital authorities explained that the patient was suffering from respiratory issues and no objections were made by his family against the bill.