Notification issued for 2nd phase of GP polls

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission on Sunday issued notification for the second phase of the Gram Panchayat (GP) polls which are scheduled to be held on December 14.

The process of filing nominations started on Sunday, the first day of notification. The last date for filing nomination is December 2, and the scrutiny will take place on December 3.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be December 6. Polling for sarpanches and ward members will be held on December 14. The deputy Sarpanch election will also be held on the same day. If the election for deputy Sarpanch could not be taken on the polling day, it will be taken up the next day.

Meanwhile, a total of 25,654 nominations were filed till the last day on Sunday in the first phase of the Sarpanch polls for 4,236 Gram Panchayats. Further, 82,276 nominations were filed for 37,440 ward offices till the last day of filing nominations.