Holi celebrated across NE; Guvs, CMs extend greetings ​

Itanagar/Agartala: The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated across the Northeastern region on Wednesday, with Governors and Chief Ministers participating in the festivities and extending greetings to the people. ​

In Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) celebrated Holi with representatives of the Brahma Kumaris at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. ​

A Lok Bhavan official said that while interacting with members of the spiritual organisation, the Governor appreciated their commitment to promoting peace, harmony and moral values in society. He urged them to continue spreading positivity and fostering harmony among communities in the state. ​

The Governor said that Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, reminds everyone to strengthen bonds of brotherhood, forgive differences and renew the commitment to collective well-being. ​

He expressed hope that the joyous occasion would inspire citizens to spread peace and tranquillity in society. The festival was also celebrated in most Northeastern states, with people from diverse communities enthusiastically participating. ​

In Tripura, Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu celebrated Holi with staff, children, officers and employees at Lok Bhavan in Agartala. ​

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Dol Purnima and Holi. ​

In his message, he said that the festival of colours and purity may bring joy, harmony and mental peace to everyone’s life. ​

He also expressed hope that the bonds of brotherhood, love and goodwill would grow stronger during the celebrations. ​

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a post on X, extended his warm wishes to the state's people. ​

He said that Holi reminds everyone that despite diverse cultures, languages and traditions, people are united by shared values of love and togetherness. ​

“May the colours of Holi inspire us to work collectively for the progress and prosperity of our state. Celebrate safely and responsibly. Happy Holi!” Khandu said. ​

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also greeted the people on the occasion and participated in Holi and Doul Utsav celebrations at Barpeta Satra. ​



