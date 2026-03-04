Iran crisis: Situation peaceful in Valley, restrictions to continue ​

Srinagar: The situation remained peaceful in the Valley on Wednesday, as authorities continued to impose restrictions throughout the day.​

Authorities said the same restrictions will continue on March 5 as well. ​

Minor clashes between the protesters and police in the Pattan area of Baramulla district were reported on Wednesday.​

Internet services will also continue to be available at 2G speeds, while services on prepaid cell phones will remain suspended till further notice.​

A large deployment of police and the CRPF had been made to impose restrictions. Authorities have also lodged FIRs against some people for uploading objectionable content on the Internet. ​

MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu, are among those against whom FIRs have been lodged for allegedly posting “provocative” content.​

These restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure following protests in parts of the Valley over the death of Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli bombing.​

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also interacted with members of the civil society, including religious, social and business communities in Srinagar.​

Omar Abdullah also offered prayers for those, including Ayatullah Ali Khamenei and others, killed in recent developments in Iran. ​

Chief Minister called for peace and communal harmony after meeting civil society groups in Srinagar, urging people to express their emotions and grievances peacefully while upholding the spirit of brotherhood and unity.​

Omar Abdullah emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in Jammu & Kashmir while respecting people’s sentiments and ensuring that expressions of grief and mourning remain peaceful and responsible.​

Schools, colleges and universities in the Valley will remain closed till March 7.​



