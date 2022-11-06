Now Jagadish Reddy asks CEO to release results after every round

Munugodu: After BJP senior leader G Kishan Reddy, now the TRS has expressed anger over the delay in the announcement of results. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy asks officials to announce results after every round. He said that the BJP leaders were creating confusion over the leads. The PRO of a BJP MLA misled all by giving wrong figures. Though TRS got less votes compared to BJP in a couple of rounds, the party-maintained lead till now, he said.

It's all happening there in the Munugodu bypoll land where the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has reportedly called up CEO Vikas Raj over phone and has questioned about the delay in round wise results and why it has not been uploaded so far. Soon after that the CEO has released 4 rounds results within 10 minutes.

It is reported that BJP is likely to complaint against the CEO for the delay in the results.

The TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy was in lead by 6706 votes in the first round where BJP was with 5350 and Congress with 1837. In the second round BJP was in lead with 8622 votes, TRS with 7781 and Congress with 1532. In the third round BJP was in lead with 7426 votes where TRS was with 7010 and Congress gained 1532.

The BJP is leading in the villages where the Ministers Ch Malla Reddy (Aregudem), V Prashant Reddy (Devulamma Nagaram) and V Srinivas Goud (Lingojiguda) were the incharges for TRS.

The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy secured lead in second, third and fourth round.

