Nutrition kits aim at healthy Telangana: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The Minister of BC Welfare Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said that KCR Nutrition Kit is a great scheme introduced in the State for the first time in the country with the intention of keeping the newborn child healthy.

The Minister along with District Collector RV Karnan and Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated the Comprehensive Lactation Management Center and Nutrition Kits distribution at Mata Shishu Arogya Kendra in District Government Main Hospital premises on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the unborn children in Telangana should be in perfect health, and every mother-to-be women will be given nutrition kits worth Rs 3,000, along with fortifying nutrition.

He said that if one compares between the days before Telangana came into being and now, the people’s faith in the medical treatment available in the government hospitals has increased and the government hospitals are crowded with people coming for treatment. After achieving Telangana, education and medical sectors were given the highest priority. Pregnant women given free quality treatment for child delivery without the need to perform an operation for delivery, the minister said.

The Minister said that a Compensative Lactation Management Center will be opened soon. 20 pregnant women were given nutrition kits and the KCR kit wall poster was unveiled.

Grandalaya Chairman Ponna Anil, District Medical Officer K Lalithadevi, District Government Main Hospital Superintendent Dr. L Krishna Prasad, RMO Dr. Jyoti, Dr. Ali, doctors and other staff participated.