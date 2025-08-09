Officials lift 4 crest gates of Himayatsagar

Hyderabad: With continuous heavy rains and substantial inflows of flood waters and water reaching full tank level, the officials on Friday lifted four crest gates of Himayatsagar.

According to the officials, the reservoir has now reached its Full Tank Level (FTL) prompting the authorities to take precautionary action. As a safety measure, one of the reservoir gates was lifted by one foot around 10 pm on Wednesday night (August 7), leading to the controlled release of approximately 339 cusecs of water downstream.

However, with the inflow persisting and water levels continuing to rise, the irrigation Department officials have decided to lift another gate by one foot at around 8.30 AM on Friday to manage the pressure and ensure the structural safety of the reservoir. Residents living in low lying areas downstream have been advised to stay alert and follow updates issued by the concerned authorities.

The officials are closely monitoring the situation and will take further measures as required, depending on the rainfall pattern and water inflows over the next 24 hours.