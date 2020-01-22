Officials told to work with coordination in elections

Mancherial: District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri instructed the elections officers to work with coordination of public representatives and people to conduct elections peacefully. She inspected election material distribution centre at the Agriculture Market Committee in Mancherial district on Tuesday.

she said on January 22 elections will be held for six municipalities in the district Mancherial, Chennur, Kyathan Palli, Naspur, Luxittipet and Bellampalli. For 150 wards, 161 polling centres are arranged and 41 polling stations identified as problematic polling stations and tight security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of elections.