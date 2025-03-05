Officials Urged to Expedite Data Submission for Gadwal Municipality Master Plan

Gawal: Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana has instructed the concerned officials to expedite the submission of comprehensive data required for the formulation of the Gadwal Municipality Master Plan.

On Wednesday, a training session was conducted at the IDOC meeting hall, where Hyderabad Regional Director of Town and Country Planning, Narasimha Reddy, along with relevant officials, discussed proposals for drafting the Master Plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector stated that aerial surveys using drones have been conducted to collect extensive data for the development of Gadwal Municipality. The Master Plan will focus on identifying residential zones, industrial growth areas, and commercial development regions.

Additionally, information regarding solid waste management, road expansion, traffic planning, public health, water resource management, and industrial establishments will be gathered from various departments. He stressed the need for coordination among all departments to compile current development projects and future planning data systematically.

The officials will first prepare a base map, collect necessary details from respective departments, and then analyze the data to create study maps. Following this, a review meeting with all concerned departments will be held before finalizing the Master Plan for government approval.

Once approved, the Master Plan will be published, allowing public feedback, objections, and suggestions before finalizing the implementation strategy.

Prior to the meeting, a detailed PowerPoint presentation was given, outlining departmental responsibilities, essential data collection methods, and key aspects to be considered for the Master Plan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Gadwal Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, district officials from various departments, and other concerned officers.