Opposition padayatra is meaningless: Minister Gunthakandla Jagadish Reddy

Ramannapet: Training his guns against the BJP and Congress, Minister Gunthakandla Jagadish Reddy said that the two opposition parties have to explain the schemes being implemented in their dominant states.

He said that the victory of the pink flag under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR in the 2014 elections had resulted in the introduction of revolutionary welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, KCR Kit, Kalyana Lakshmi and 24 hours free electricity.

He participated as chief guest in oath taking function of party new mandal committee held at Ramannapet on Saturday.

The function chaired by local legislator Chirumarthi Lingaih and was attended by Rajya Sabha members Badugula Lingaya Yadav, TRS state general secretary and erstwhile Nalgonda district party in-charge Thakkellapalli Ravinder Rao.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that people have been closely examining the changes that took place before and after 2014.

He said entire country is evaluating Telangana in which deaths of starvation, farmers suicides, communal tensions before 2014 and the same after KCR came to power in the State Opposition Parties' padayatra in a progressing State like Telangana is meaningless, he asserted.

Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that the people of Telangana are supporting Chief Minister KCR.

He said that Telangana has reached the number one position under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and is going to witness more development in forthcoming days.