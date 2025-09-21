Live
Original land documents missing in Kurnool – owner seeks public help
Kurnool: In a concerning development, important original land documents belonging to Kamesh Naik have reportedly gone missing in Kurnool. The documents, crucial for property ownership verification, are identified by numbers 11153/2019 and 2465/2009.
Naik, the rightful owner, has appealed to the public to help trace the missing documents. He has urged anyone who might have found them to immediately contact him and assist in recovering the originals, which hold significant legal value.
Those with any information are requested to reach out to Mr. Kamesh Naik at cell: 9491845429. He emphasized that timely support from the public could help avert potential misuse and safeguard his property rights.
