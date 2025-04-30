Osmania University: Hostels and Mess Shut for Summer Vacation

Osmania University (OU) has announced the closure of all hostels and mess facilities on campus starting Wednesday.

This comes as the university begins summer vacation for postgraduate students, as per the academic calendar. During this period, the university will also carry out repair and maintenance work in the hostels.

Date of Notice: Tuesday

Effective From: Wednesday

Hostel and Mess Closure Notice

Mess Schedule

Dinner will be served on Wednesday (last meal).

Mess will remain closed until May 30.

Mess services will resume on June 1 from lunch.

Maintenance Work

University officials said that repair and maintenance work will be taken up in the hostels during the vacation period.

Request to Students

All hostel residents (boarders) are requested to cooperate with the university's decision during this time.