Osmania University: Hostels and Mess Shut for Summer Vacation
Osmania University has announced the closure of all hostels and mess facilities starting Wednesday due to summer vacation for PG students. Services will resume on June 1, and maintenance work will be carried out during the break.
Osmania University (OU) has announced the closure of all hostels and mess facilities on campus starting Wednesday.
This comes as the university begins summer vacation for postgraduate students, as per the academic calendar. During this period, the university will also carry out repair and maintenance work in the hostels.
Date of Notice: Tuesday
Effective From: Wednesday
Hostel and Mess Closure Notice
Osmania University has announced the closure of hostels and mess facilities starting Wednesday. This decision follows the summer vacation declared for PG students as per the academic calendar (almanac).
Mess Schedule
Dinner will be served on Wednesday (last meal).
Mess will remain closed until May 30.
Mess services will resume on June 1 from lunch.
Maintenance Work
University officials said that repair and maintenance work will be taken up in the hostels during the vacation period.
Request to Students
All hostel residents (boarders) are requested to cooperate with the university's decision during this time.