OU Prof Arjuna Rao elected president of SIHC, VIT
Hyderabad: Prof Arjuna Rao Kuttadi, a distinguished figure in South Indian History, was recently unanimously elected as the President for the upcoming 44th session of the South Indian History Congress, VIT, Vellore. This prestigious event was held at Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, Kerala, from November 8 to 10.
Prof Kuthadi, who has an illustrious career spanning from his time as a senior Professor at the Department of History, at Osmania University, to his roles as a former Dean of Social Sciences and Principal of Arts College, was unanimously elected for this role. This appointment is seen as a significant achievement for Telangana, with the teaching faculty of Osmania University, lecturers from various universities and colleges, and history enthusiasts from Telangana showing their support and appreciation for this honour.