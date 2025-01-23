OU Registrar vows action against encroachments

Hyderabad: Professor G Naresh Reddy, Registrar of Osmania University, on Wednesday stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to encroach upon university property or damage its assets.

The Registrar condemned the recent demolition of a section of the university's compound wall at Habsiguda and emphasised that such actions will not be tolerated. Steps have already been taken to rebuild the collapsed wall, ensuring the university's boundaries remain secure.

According to OU officials, during a site inspection at the affected location, university officials decided to enhance surveillance and security measures in the surrounding areas, including Tarnaka, Habsiguda, and Ramanthapur. The OU security department has been instructed to increase patrolling, monitor suspicious activities, and provide regular updates on developments involving private individuals in the vicinity.