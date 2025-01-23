  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

OU Registrar vows action against encroachments

Osmania University
x

Osmania University

Highlights

Professor G Naresh Reddy, Registrar of Osmania University, on Wednesday stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to encroach upon university property or damage its assets.

Hyderabad: Professor G Naresh Reddy, Registrar of Osmania University, on Wednesday stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to encroach upon university property or damage its assets.

The Registrar condemned the recent demolition of a section of the university's compound wall at Habsiguda and emphasised that such actions will not be tolerated. Steps have already been taken to rebuild the collapsed wall, ensuring the university's boundaries remain secure.

According to OU officials, during a site inspection at the affected location, university officials decided to enhance surveillance and security measures in the surrounding areas, including Tarnaka, Habsiguda, and Ramanthapur. The OU security department has been instructed to increase patrolling, monitor suspicious activities, and provide regular updates on developments involving private individuals in the vicinity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick