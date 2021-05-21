Over 2 lakh students get 10/10 GPA in SSC Results

Hyderabad : Over 5.21 lakh students who had enrolled in SSC have been declared pass by the Telangana Education Department. Of the total students 4,495 students had failed the exam, however, these students were also promoted to the TS Inter First Year.

Announcing the results Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy said that following the State government's decision all the 5,21,073 students registered for the Class X examinations have been promoted and the results were declared based on the internal assessment. Out of the total passed candidates, 2,10,647 have scored 10 GPA from among 535 schools in the State.

She said that out of the total passed students 5,16,578 were regular and another 4,495 students who had earlier failed but paid a fee to appear for the examination, were also declared promoted, she added. A total of 2,62,917 boys and 2,53,661 girls have qualified in the results declared on Friday.

"The grades have been decided based on the marks scored by the students in their internal assessments. The grades awarded have been declared on the website at www.bse.telangana.gov.in and http://results.bsetelangana.org," the Minister added.

Meanwhile the pass-memos can be collected by the headmasters of respective schools. If any discrepancies are found in the pass memos the same can be sent to the Board of Secondary Education, through the school headmasters to rectify the same.