Paddy issue: TRS plans protest on national highways

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders are likely to take up a rasta roko on four national highways at Sangareddy, Nirmal, Suryapet and Bhootpur as part of series of protests on paddy procurement.

This is the second time the TRS leaders and activists are going to take up rasta Roko on national highways on farmers issue after coming to power for the second time. Earlier, on August 12, 2021, the TRS leaders took up the protest Shadnagar on the Bharat bandh call given by the farmers organisations. It was led by party working president KT Rama Rao. However, this time there is no clarity on which Minister would take part in the protest.

Sources said that the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy is likely to sit on protest at Kadtal junction at Nirmal on Nagpur Highway. Similarly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao may participate at Sangareddy, V Srinivas Goud at Bhootpur and G Jagadish Reddy at Suryapet.

The party leadership has now given a call to the activists to take up rasta roko at the four national highways in the State. Sources said that the MLAs and district presidents of the party would be leading the protest in their respective areas. The party leaders have been asked to complete the protest by 12 noon. It is expected that the leaders would start assembling at the highways at Sangareddy on Mumbai Highway, Suryapet on the Vijayawada, at Nirmal on the Nagpur Highway and Bhootpur at the Bengaluru National Highway.