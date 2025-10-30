Paddy procurement must be streamlined: DC Abhilasha

District Collector of Nirmal, Abhilash Abhinav, directed officials to ensure that the paddy procurement process in the district is conducted efficiently and without any shortcomings.

On Wednesday, the Collector inspected the paddy procurement centre set up under the supervision of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Havaraga village of Lokeshwaram mandal. During the visit, he checked whether weighing machines, moisture meters, paddy cleaners, and tarpaulins were adequately available at the centre.

She emphasised the need to provide all necessary facilities to farmers to avoid any inconvenience.

She instructed that flex boards displaying details of the centre's staff, minimum support price (MSP), and toll-free helpline number must be prominently displayed. She also directed officials to ensure the availability of tents and drinking water facilities.

The Collector stressed that receipts should be issued to farmers as soon as they bring their produce to the center. Bank details must be properly recorded, and the payment for the produce should be credited to the farmers' accounts promptly. She also emphasized the importance of maintaining all types of registers meticulously.

She advised farmers to clean the paddy and ensure appropriate moisture levels before weighing.

If farmers face any issues during the procurement process, they can contact the toll-free number 9182958858, the Collector added.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar, DCO Narsayya, District Civil Supplies Officer Rajender, Civil Supplies Manager Sudhakar, Tahsildar Bhojanna, MPDO Ramakrishna, and other officials and staff were present on the occasion.