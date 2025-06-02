Palakurthi to be developed as a healthy constituency

Hanumakonda: “We will transform Palakurthi into a healthy constituency,” declared MLA Yasaswini Reddy and Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, chairperson, Hanumandla Family Charitable Trust and Congress party in-charge for the constituency, on Sunday.

Jhansi Reddy inaugurated a free mega medical camp at the Government High School in Thorrur organised by the Trust in collaboration with Ajara Super Specialty Hospital.

The two leaders said the Trust aims to provide quality free healthcare to the rural poor. They highlighted that the Trust has been serving people of the constituency for the past 30 years.

“A hospital was built in Thorrur with the commitment to provide quality healthcare to the underprivileged. It is working with the primary goal of improving the health of the poor,” said Jhansi. She explained that the camp was organised in view of the monsoon as a preventive measure against seasonal diseases and to control the spread of Covid. The camp was set up with a strong resolve not only to develop the constituency and ensure its welfare, but also to ensure that people remain healthy.

The leaders mentioned that doctors conducted check-ups for blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic illnesses. They urged the public to follow doctors’ advice and stay healthy. They added that the government was making efforts to upgrade public hospitals in the constituency.

Funds have been sanctioned through the CM for a 100-bed hospital in Thorrur and a 50-bed hospital in Palakurthi. They appreciated the management and doctors of the hospital for their support in organising the camp.

Doctors B Shiva Subrahmanyam, B Satya Kiran, Samarth Reddy, Veerayya, Neeraj, Mamata and Yadagiri Reddy, along with local leaders, were present.