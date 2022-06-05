Palle Pragathi has changed appearance of villages: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Karimnagar: Pensions to those who have turned 57 years of age would be given from next month, informed PR Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya on Saturday inaugurated a Telangana Kreeda Pranganam at Malkapur village in Kothapalli mandal of Karimnagar district as part of the 5th installment of Palle Pragathi. They planted saplings in the sports complex.

Later addressing a meeting, Dayakar Rao said that in his 40-year political career, he had never seen a CM like CM KCR. Prior to the creation of Telangana, agricultural motors and transformers in the villages were used to burn with irregular power supply.

Telangana was the only state in the country to provide 24 hours free electricity to farmers and to give Rs 10000 per acre under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. 165 crore has been released for the payment of bills due to Gram Panchayats.

Dayakar Rao said with Palle Pragathi, the problems in the villages were being solved, sanitation improved and the diseases in the villages had been eradicated. Rs 5 crore for roads was already given to Malkapur and another Rs 1 crore rupees fund would be given.

Kamalakar said that the government had launched the Mission Bhagiratha to provide safe drinking water to every household in the state. Agricultural sector was being developed in a way that was nowhere to be found and farmers were now able to cultivate the entire crop fully.

District Collector RV Karnan said that with Palle Pragathi, dengue and viral fever in the villages have been reduced. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and ZP CEO Priyanka were present.