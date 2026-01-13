Panel for recast of districts soon: CM Revanth

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared that the state government will soon appoint a Commission with a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge for the reorganisation of districts and mandals in Telangana.

He announced this while participating in an event organized for the launch of the Telangana Gazetted Officers Central Association's 2026 Diary and Calendar at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Revanth Reddy said that several requests and demands had been received regarding the need for “rationalization” of districts and mandals. Districts and mandals had been divided arbitrarily in the past, he said. “We will soon appoint a Commission with a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge for the reorganization of districts and mandals. This Commission will tour the entire state and take suggestions and advice from the public regarding the rationalization of districts and mandals. We will hold comprehensive discussions with all political parties during the budget session and finalize the policies and procedures”, the Chief Minister said.

Mentioning that opposition party leaders were saying that the association (TGO) leaders had “colluded” with the government, the Chief Minister remarked: “We are all one family… what kind of collusion can there be within a family? You and we are not separate. In a joint family, there will always be those who cannot bear to see us together, those who harbour malice. Even when the Gods performed sacrifices, demons tried to disrupt them.”

Drawing upon characters in historical epics Mahabharatha and Ramayana, the Chief Minister, alluding to KCR, commented that one Shukracharya is staying in a farmhouse and sending people like Maricha (KTR and Harish Rao) to the Assembly. “The previous government left us with a burden of Rs 8 lakh crore rupees in debt. The state government's revenue is Rs.18,000 crores per month. Yet, every month we need to pay Rs.22,000 crore towards debt”, the Chief Minister stated.

Revanth Reddy said that the state government’s position was like that of an average middle-class person respectfully leading their family forward. “It is only because we are all working together that Telangana's honour has been upheld in society. The state government is not run solely by the Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs. Ten and a half lakh employees are also partnering in this. You are our leaders, our bridges. I will stand by you as your brother. Think about when you used to receive your salaries in the past, and when you are receiving them now”, Revanth commented.

The Chief Minister said that he signed on the file of Dearness Allowance (DA) as a Sankranti gift to the employees. “We will take measures to provide complete assurance regarding your health security. We are formulating plans to provide accident insurance cover of one crore rupees for employees.