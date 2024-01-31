Paradigm Shift: Govt turns its focus on ‘shelved projects’

Hyderabad: The Congress government has decided to accord top priority to the irrigation projects that were ‘shelved’ by the previous BRS government.

The government proposes to give top priority to Pranahitha, SLBC, Nakkalagandi and Chinna Kaleshwaram projects among others and allocate necessary funds in the 2024-25 budget. It will also revive the Rajiv Sagar project which was merged with Sitarama Sagar in Khammam district.

Top officials said the irrigation engineers were working on proposals to revive the Pranahita–Chevella project which was taken up by Chief Minister Dr YS Rajashekhar Reddy during his regime in the united Andhra Pradesh state.

In view of the financial constraints, the government would prioritise the projects and will first focus on the projects which would be more beneficial to the people.



This issue was discussed in detail during the budget preparatory meeting conducted by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the secretariat on Tuesday. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and top irrigation officials explained government’s priorities in the completion of the irrigation schemes.

The two ministers were serious about the previous government for spending nearly Rs 2 lakh crore on irrigation alone without achieving the desired results. The targeted new ayacut was not created.

The meeting also raised objections for taking up the Sitarama Sagar project in old Khammam district with a total outlay of Rs 25,000 crore. The government had already spent Rs 7,000 crore but not a single acre of new ayacut was created under the project till date.

The Deputy CM instructed the irrigation officials to revive the Rajiv Sagar project and ensure creation of new ayacut in old Khammam district. The Alimineti Madhava Reddy Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) which was taken up in the early 1990s in old Nalgonda district would also be completed.

The BRS government abandoned the project on technical grounds.

The irrigation officials have been asked to sort out the issues and resume work. The Nakkalagandi project in old Nalgonda and Chinna Kaleshwaram project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts would also be completed in the next financial year.