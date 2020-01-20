Top
Patancheru: 2 workers hurt in reactor blast

Patancheru: Two workers, Buddha Raju (35) and Manoj (28) belonging to Uttar Pradesh of S M S Chemical Industry in Kajipally of Jinnaram mandal were seriously injured in an explosion of a reactor on Saturday night. They were rushed to Apollo Hospital with serious burns.

Following the incident, residents of the industrial estate here expressed grave concern over the spate of mishaps in the recent past posing a serious threat to workers' lives.

