Pawan Kalyan accepts KTR's handloom challenge

Hyderabad: Actor politician Pawan Kalyan on Sunday accepted the challenge of Telangana's Industry Minister KT Rama Rao to wear handloom.





@KTRTRS Ram Bhai's challenge accepted😊 'cause of my love & admiration for our weaver communities. Now I nominate

Sri @ncbn

Sri @balineni_vasu

Sri @drlaxmanbjp to post their pictures with Handlooms & show their love on #NationalHandloomDay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AjGZWbui9P — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) August 7, 2022





The Jana Sena Party leader took to Twitter to accept the challenge and posted his pictures wearing handloom.

He wrote that he was accepting "Ram Bhai's challenge accepted... 'cause of my love & admiration for our weaver communities".

The popular actor nominated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and BJP MP K. Laxman to post their pictures with handlooms and show their love on national handloom day.

Earlier, Rama Rao had accepted the challenge of his Cabinet colleague V. Srinivas Goud and posted pictures with handlooms.





#MyHandloomMyPride Challenge accepted with delight🙏



Have been wearing #Handlooms every week & promoting actively



Now I nominate

Sri @anandmahindra Ji

Sri @sachin_rt Ji and

Sri @PawanKalyan Garu to post their pictures with Handlooms & show their love on #NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/WiKMcnPmMq — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 6, 2022





KTR wrote that he had been wearing handlooms every week and actively promoting it. He nominated industrialist Anand Mahindra, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Pawan Kalyan for the challenge.

Srinivas Goud had nominated megastar Chiranjeevi, badminton Star P.V. Sindhu and KTR for the challenge.

Meanwhile, KTR wished weavers on national handloom day. He once again appealed to the Government of India to review and revoke its 'unwise' decision to impose GST on handlooms.









"This dying art needs our utmost support," he tweeted.