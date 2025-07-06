PCC chief glad over success of Kharge’s meeting

Hyderabad: Expressing happiness over the huge success of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s meeting at the LB Stadium, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said it is the result of Congress workers’ relentless efforts.

In a release here on Saturday, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to every Congress worker and leader who contributed to the success of Samajika Nyaya Samarabheri held in Hyderabad. “From grassroots workers to top state leaders, everyone played a key role in making the event a grand success, with participation from leaders across every corner of the state,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

He thanked AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for attending the PAC and executive meetings and staying for two days in Telangana, inspiring the Congress cadre. The TPCC chief also extended special thanks to party Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretary Viswanathan, Ministers, and all other dignitaries. He acknowledged the sincere efforts of mandal presidents, block leaders, DCC presidents, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, Constituency Incharges, TPCC vice presidents, and general secretaries in organising the event.