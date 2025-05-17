PD Act for Fake Seed Sellers: Gadwal Collector Issues Stern Warning

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has issued a stern warning to seed dealers, holding them fully accountable for preventing the circulation of counterfeit seeds in the district. He emphasized that farmers’ hard work and investment must not be wasted due to the sale of fake or substandard seeds.

The Collector was speaking on Saturday at the distribution ceremony of e-POS machines held at the IDOC meeting hall. The program was organized under the Agriculture Department, with the support of Coromandel International Limited. District Superintendent of Police Srinivas Rao also attended and addressed the gathering.

“In view of early monsoon predictions, farmers are getting ready for the Kharif season, especially for cotton cultivation. Dealers must ensure the sale of only certified and high-quality seeds approved by the government,” the Collector said. He warned that any attempt to sell fake seeds or create artificial scarcity of seeds and fertilizers would not be tolerated. Surprise inspections will be carried out, and strict legal action including invoking the PD Act will be taken against violators, he added.

He called for increased awareness among farmers to identify genuine seeds and cautioned dealers against selling seeds at inflated prices. He said 511 seed dealers were being equipped with new e-POS machines to enhance transparency in seed sales, courtesy of Coromandel International.

SP Srinivas Rao echoed these sentiments and said, “The police will work in coordination with agriculture officials to monitor and curb the supply of fake seeds. Farmers must not fall victim to fraudulent practices.” He revealed that numerous cases were filed in previous years, but due to aggressive enforcement, such cases have now declined.

To restrict the inflow of uncertified paddy seeds from other states, six check posts have been established at district borders. He reiterated that any person found selling or distributing counterfeit seeds would face prosecution under the PD Act.

The event was attended by District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, Assistant Director of Agriculture Sangeetha Lakshmi, District Cooperative Officer Srinivas, DSP Mogulayya, Mandal Agriculture Officers, Coromandel representative Govind Rao, and several dealers from across the district.

For complaints or to report fake seeds:

Call Agriculture Helpline or nearest police station immediately.