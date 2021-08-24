Peddapalli: Rs 10 L each sought for dalit, tribal families

Peddapalli: Congress party's Dalita Girijana Dandora coordinator Ragidi Lakshma Reddy has demanded that the TRS government should give Rs 10 lakh each to every dalit and tribal family in the State.

Reddy along with Ramagundam constituency in-charge MS Raj Tagore Maakan Singh took part in a programme at Putnar village in Palakurti mandal in the district on Monday as part of the Dalit Girijana Dandora.

He demanded that the TRS MLAs should resign if the government failed to provide Rs 10 lakh aid to all dalits and tribals in the State. Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is deceiving people by telling lies. If any MLA visited the villages, he should be questioned on the Rs 10 aid, he exhorted the villagers.

BC Bandhu should also be launched with Rs 10 lakh aid, he said. Later, a petition was submitted to the Palakurti mandal office. Congress District president Erla Komurayya, SC Cell district president Kalwala Srinivas, leaders Mukkera Srinivas, Gangadari Ramesh, Ravinder, Md Mustafa and others were present.