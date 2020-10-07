Physical, mental strength must to perform duty ably: ACP Srinivas

Karimnagar: When the police personnel are physically and mentally well prepared, then only they can discharge their duties perfectly despite facing hurdles and can achieve fruitful results, said S Srinivas, the Principal of City Training Centre (CTC) of Police Commissionerate and Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).



ACP S Srinivas attended as a chief guest at the Passing Out Parade (POP) held on the completion of nine months training for trainee police constables of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate at police training centre in Karimnagar

on Wednesday.

ACP Srinivas said one should feel lucky to get a job in police department, which is dedicated to render service to the public. People will approach police only when they cannot solve local issues they are facing and the police personnel must listen to their problems with patience and must show them the best solution, he added.

'During the discharge of duties perfectly, one would suffer stress and strain, which may lead to mental stress. To be physically and mentally strong, they must take well balanced and nutritious diet every day'.

As many as 250 police constables of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate completed the 9-month training at Karimnagar city police training centre. D Vinod acted as the commander for the passing out parade. The trainee constables took a pledge that they would discharge their duties according to the Constitution. Later, 'Best All Rounder' awards were presented to trainee constables P Bala Raju (outdoor category) Shanti Babu (indoor category) and Md Aamir Sohail (Firing Category), who performed best during their training.