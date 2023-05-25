Plans to acquire land for Mamnoor airport

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao appears to be in a mission mode to revive the Mamnoor Airport.

It may be mentioned here that as of now the airport has around 706 acres and it requires expansion, as specified by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Against this backdrop, the Warangal District Collector P Pravinya has come up with a proposal to acquire 249.33 acres spread in Nakkalapalli, Gadepally and Mamnoor villages under Warangal Fort mandal. The expansion will facilitate the transformation of Mamunur Airport into an A-320 facility, the Collector said.

The government needs to compensate the farmers in lieu of 249.33 acres acquired from them. The plan is to transfer the land of PV Narasimha Rao Animal Husbandry University which has 373.02 acres to the farmers. After listening to the Collector’s proposal, the minister said that it will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao besides discussing with the higher officials.