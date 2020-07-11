Plant trees, save forests in Adilabad: Minister Indrakaran Reddy

Adilabad: As part of Haritha Haram programme, launched to increase green cover across the State and to protect environment, the government will take steps to protect forest resources and also plant saplings in largescale in the degraded forests, stated Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.



As part of sixth phase of Haritha Haram, the Minister planted aloe vera saplings at Kowtha B village in Boath constituency on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Indrakaran said in order to protect forests, fences and ditches have been set up to close the roads preventing others from entering the forest. Forest officials and staff have been working round the clock in collaboration with police department to protect forest resources. He opined that awareness on forest conservation was also increased among the people and their participation has made it possible to curb smuggling due to continuous surveillance.

The Minister said the government brought revolutionary panchayat raj and municipal laws, giving high priority to enhance greenery. Local public representatives and officials should protect at least 85 per cent of the planted saplings and ten per cent of the funds have been allocated to the greenery in village panchayats and towns. Following the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, nurseries have been set up in every village and tractors were provided to every village panchayat to maintain greenery and sanitation, the Minister said. Boath MLA Rathod Bapurao, District Collector A Sri Devasena and others were present.