Plaster Falls from Charminar Minaret, Tourists Panic

Hyderabad: A section of plaster fell from one of the minarets of the historic Charminar near the Bhagyalakshmi Temple, causing panic among tourists on Thursday. Visitors at the site ran for safety as chunks of plaster detached from the structure.

Officials quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. No injuries were reported, but the incident raised concerns about the structural integrity of the centuries-old monument.

Authorities noted that similar incidents had occurred in the past, prompting restoration efforts. Officials assured that necessary repairs would be undertaken to ensure the safety of visitors and the preservation of the iconic landmark.