PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for development works in Sangareddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his visit to Telangana by visiting Sangareddy district today, where he was joined by Governor Tamilisai, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, and Telangana Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy. During the program, the inauguration ceremony and foundation stone laying for various development projects totaling 9,021 crore rupees were conducted virtually. Prime Minister Modi dedicated the NH-161 Nanded Akhola National Highway, constructed at a cost of Rs. 1,409 crore, to the nation. He also laid the foundation stone for the widening of NH-65 to six lanes from Sangareddy X Road to Madinaguda, with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,298 crore. Additionally, a Civil Aviation Research Center, with an investment of Rs. 400 crore, was inaugurated.

In Medak district, the widening of NH 765D Medak-Ellareddy highway, costing Rs. 399 crore , and the Ella Reddy-Rudrur widening project, with a budget of 500 crore rupees, were initiated. Furthermore, the new MMTS train service between Ghatkesar and Lingampally was flagged off and dedicated to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed his greetings to the people of Sangareddy and highlighted the significance of the newly inaugurated Civil Aviation Research Center in the district. He emphasized that this initiative will create employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana. Modi underscored the importance of modern infrastructure for India's development and stressed that national progress is intrinsically linked to the progress of individual states. He also mentioned the commencement of development projects worth Rs. 56000 crores in Adilabad on the preceding day, emphasizing the government's commitment to fostering growth and prosperity across various regions.